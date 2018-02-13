Over 100 people were
killed or injured in violent acts involving the racist “alt-right” movement.
The new report The Alt-Right is Killing People shares alarming findings about the movement's rise online and on
the ground, its violence and its recruitment of young people. Senior
investigative reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center Ryan Lenz joins me on the show today to talk all about the report.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
the White House standing by a domestic abuser to FBI clearances to concerns
that Russia will meddle in upcoming elections. Mark returns to the show today
to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|