Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Over 100 people were killed or injured in violent acts involving the racist “alt-right” movement. The new report The Alt-Right is Killing People shares alarming findings about the movement's rise online and on the ground, its violence and its recruitment of young people. Senior investigative reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center Ryan Lenz joins me on the show today to talk all about the report.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the White House standing by a domestic abuser to FBI clearances to concerns that Russia will meddle in upcoming elections. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:51 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 