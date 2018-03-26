skip to main |
On Friday, the White
House announced a plan to ban most transgender people from serving in the
military. Trump has gone after transgender military members multiple times
through both policies and Twitter, and this latest push comes after four
federal courts have already stopped the controversial ban. Legal Director of
the National Center for Lesbian Rights Shannon Minter joins me on the show today to talk about this latest attack on the transgender
community, its impact on the military and more.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—John
Bolton could become the new National Security adviser, Wisconsin will finally
have special elections, and millions of people participated in the March for
Our Lives. John returns to the show
today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs
correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times
and the associate editor of The Capital
Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
