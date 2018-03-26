Monday, March 26, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On Friday, the White House announced a plan to ban most transgender people from serving in the military. Trump has gone after transgender military members multiple times through both policies and Twitter, and this latest push comes after four federal courts have already stopped the controversial ban. Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights Shannon Minter joins me on the show today to talk about this latest attack on the transgender community, its impact on the military and more.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—John Bolton could become the new National Security adviser, Wisconsin will finally have special elections, and millions of people participated in the March for Our Lives.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:46 PM



