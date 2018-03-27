skip to main |
For the first time
since 1950, the U.S. census will again ask about citizenship. The Department of
Justice requested the new question, saying that it would help enforce the
Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights. However, many
experts, advocates and officials are concerned that the addition of the
citizenship question, especially under an anti-immigrant administration, could
discourage people from filling out the survey. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY-12) co-chair of the House Census Caucus,
introduced a new bill to safeguard the census and argues that adding the last
minute citizenship question could “cripple the 2020 Census and lead to an
incomplete and unfair count of all people living in our country.” She joins me
on the show today to talk about her efforts and what’s at stake.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened,
millions protested in the March for Our Lives, the Trump administration pushed
the transgender military ban again, and Stormy Daniels filed a defamation
lawsuit against Trump’s lawyer. Mark returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and so much more.
