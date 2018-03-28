Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The new movie After Louie tells the story of an artist and activist from ACT UP who lived through the early years of HIV/AIDS who is struggling with survivor’s guilt. A relationship with a young man reawakens him while also provoking resentments and delving into generational differences in the gay American experience. The movie’s stars Alan Cumming and Zachary Booth, along with the director and co-writer Vincent Gagliostro join me in the studio today to talk about the film, activism and much more.


We know that Russians have tampered with U.S. election information and that troll farms have targeted the U.S. David M. Rubenstein Fellow of Foreign Policy at The Brookings Institution, Alina Polyakova, argues that technological advancements in artificial intelligence and cyber capabilities will increase these threats. Opportunities for malicious actors to undermine democracies more covertly and effectively than ever before are on the rise just as we gear up for the midterm elections. She joins me on the show today to talk about the treat to our critical infrastructure and more. 

