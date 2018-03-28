The new movie After
Louie tells the story of an artist and activist from ACT UP who lived
through the early years of HIV/AIDS who is struggling with survivor’s guilt. A
relationship with a young man reawakens him while also provoking resentments
and delving into generational differences in the gay American experience. The
movie’s stars Alan Cumming and Zachary Booth, along with the director
and co-writer Vincent Gagliostro
join me in the studio today to talk about the film, activism and much more.
