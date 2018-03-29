As soon as Trump won
the election, he started going after individual liberties and our democratic
institutions. Amy Siskind sat down
and started making a list of all the actions taken by the Trump regime that
pose a threat to our democratic norms. As the list grew, readers followed, and
now this critical inventory of Trump’s first year in office is available as the
book The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year. She joins me in the studio today to discuss
her chronicles and insights.
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at Queer Voices.
