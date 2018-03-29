Thursday, March 29, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As soon as Trump won the election, he started going after individual liberties and our democratic institutions. Amy Siskind sat down and started making a list of all the actions taken by the Trump regime that pose a threat to our democratic norms. As the list grew, readers followed, and now this critical inventory of Trump’s first year in office is available as the book The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year. She joins me in the studio today to discuss her chronicles and insights. 

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.

