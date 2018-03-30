Trump came into office
saying he wanted to “drain the swamp,” but his administration is full of
former-lobbyists who could be violating the very ethics order he signed into
law. The nonprofit advocacy organization Public
Citizen issued the report The Company We Keep: Lobbyists in the Trump Administration. The
organization filed 30 ethics complaints against the agencies and the White
House. Government Affairs Lobbyist for Public
Citizen, Craig Holman, joins me
on the show today to talk about the violations, the latest on the EPA’s Scott Pruitt
and more.
