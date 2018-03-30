Friday, March 30, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump came into office saying he wanted to “drain the swamp,” but his administration is full of former-lobbyists who could be violating the very ethics order he signed into law. The nonprofit advocacy organization Public Citizen issued the report The Company We Keep: Lobbyists in the Trump Administration. The organization filed 30 ethics complaints against the agencies and the White House. Government Affairs Lobbyist for Public Citizen, Craig Holman, joins me on the show today to talk about the violations, the latest on the EPA’s Scott Pruitt and more.


This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill after calling it “ridiculous,” Trump fired Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and now wants to appoint his doctor Ronnie Jackson, the next census will feature a controversial citizenship question, and millions gathered to rally for gun law reform in the March For Our Lives events around the country.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 12:30 PM



