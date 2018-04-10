skip to main |
From militarized police
officers with tanks and drones to pervasive government surveillance and
profiling we have seen law enforcement and intelligence gathering radically
change in the US over the past few decades.
But, how did we get to this point and what can be done to resist this
disturbing trend? In his new book The Counterrevolution: How Our Government Went to War Against Its Own Citizens Professor of Law & Political
Science at Columbia University, Bernard Harcourt argues that this new radical governing paradigm in the United
States is in fact rooted in the modes of warfare originally developed to
suppress anticolonial revolutions and, more recently, to prosecute the war on
terror. The book offers an in-depth
account of the rise of counterinsurgency strategy in the US, first as a
military strategy but increasingly as a way of ruling ordinary Americans
through the use of bulk intelligence collection, ruthless targeting of
minorities, and pacifying propaganda despite the absence of any radical uprising.
Bernard joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and why he says
that this counterrevolution against phantom enemies, is the tyranny of our age
and why seeing it clearly is the first step to resisting it effectively.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
the FBI raiding the offices of Pres. Trump’s personal lawyer to Republicans trying
to defending the corrupt Scott Pruitt. Mark returns to the show today to talk
all about these issues and so much more.
