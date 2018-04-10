Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


From militarized police officers with tanks and drones to pervasive government surveillance and profiling we have seen law enforcement and intelligence gathering radically change in the US over the past few decades.  But, how did we get to this point and what can be done to resist this disturbing trend?  In his new book The Counterrevolution: How Our Government Went to War Against Its Own Citizens Professor of Law & Political Science at Columbia University, Bernard Harcourt argues that this new radical governing paradigm in the United States is in fact rooted in the modes of warfare originally developed to suppress anticolonial revolutions and, more recently, to prosecute the war on terror.  The book offers an in-depth account of the rise of counterinsurgency strategy in the US, first as a military strategy but increasingly as a way of ruling ordinary Americans through the use of bulk intelligence collection, ruthless targeting of minorities, and pacifying propaganda despite the absence of any radical uprising. Bernard joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and why he says that this counterrevolution against phantom enemies, is the tyranny of our age and why seeing it clearly is the first step to resisting it effectively.



Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the FBI raiding the offices of Pres. Trump’s personal lawyer to Republicans trying to defending the corrupt Scott Pruitt. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.



Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:51 PM



