Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) returns to the show to talk all about the news that Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will not seek reelection.
Young women with serious illness are one of the most ignored groups in our medical system—a system where their pain and ailments are dismissed, especially for women of color and trans women. And because of expectations about gender and age, young women with health issues must often deal with bias in their careers and personal lives. Writer and Editor Michele Lent Hirsch relates her own experiences with serious health issues to the experiences of other ignored women in Invisible: How Young Women with Serious Health Issues Navigate Work, Relationships and the Pressure to Seem Fine
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|