On April 17th, the one & only Lizz Winstead
returns to New York City to the Cutting Room for a highly anticipated one night
only evening of stand-up that she’s aptly calling, “2018: The Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth.” This will be the first time in five years that the co-creator
of The Daily Show will perform a full set for a NYC audience. This
rare appearance will showcase Winstead’s notorious blend of political
commentary with her humorous take on culture and current events. “2018: The
Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth” promises to be a take no prisoners break down of
the highs and lows (mostly the lows) of the insane world we’re living in under
Trump with his carousel of a cabinet and clown car renegade of a GOP party and
Lizz joins us today in studio to talk all about her one night only show!
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the FBI raiding the office of Pres. Trump’s personal lawyer and Speak Paul Ryan announcing he will not seek reelection. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
