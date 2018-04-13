Friday, April 13, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On April 17th, the one & only Lizz Winstead returns to New York City to the Cutting Room for a highly anticipated one night only evening of stand-up that she’s aptly calling, “2018: The Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth.” This will be the first time in five years that the co-creator of The Daily Show will perform a full set for a NYC audience. This rare appearance will showcase Winstead’s notorious blend of political commentary with her humorous take on culture and current events. “2018: The Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth” promises to be a take no prisoners break down of the highs and lows (mostly the lows) of the insane world we’re living in under Trump with his carousel of a cabinet and clown car renegade of a GOP party and Lizz joins us today in studio to talk all about her one night only show!

 This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the FBI raiding the office of Pres. Trump’s personal lawyer and Speak Paul Ryan announcing he will not seek reelection.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 3:53 PM



