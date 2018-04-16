Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 16, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the blue wave builds momentum, we turn to Wisconsin where democratic candidate Randy Bryce has raised millions of dollars and national exposure while campaigning for health care, labor, environmental reforms and more. Last week, incumbent Paul Ryan announced that he will be resigning, changing the shape of the race as we gear up for the election. Randy Bryce joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in the campaign.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he’s resigning, former FBI director James Comey spoke out about Trump, and Trump authorized air strikes on Syria. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
