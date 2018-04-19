skip to main |
skip to sidebar
When Justice Gorsuch
voted the same way as the four liberal judges in the case of Sessions v. Dimaya on Tuesday, some
heralded it as evidence of a more moderate Trump appointee. Senior Fellow at
the Center for American Progress Action Fund and editor of Think Progress Ian Millhiser warns that Gorsuch’s opinion reveals his deep
conservativism and anti-regulatory orientation. Ian joins me on the show today
to talk about why Gorsuch’s latest opinion should chill you to the bone.
We talk about
Russian-American plots on the show a lot, but today we get to explore some
fictional tales with Margo Martindale, from the hit FX show The Americans. She won two Emmy Awards as Claudia, the KGB
"handler" of two Soviet spies living in 1980s Cold War America.
You’ve also seen her on Sneaky Pete, Justified, The Good Wife, and so
much more. Margo joins me in the studio today to talk all about her roles, current
events and more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|