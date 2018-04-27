Friday, April 27, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

What do you do when you want to answer a question? Check a fact? Research a topic? You probably Google it. We trust the search engine to come up with helpful answers, but algorithms and advertising interests make the results far from objective. In fact, search results can amplify stereotypes and biases while keeping marginalized voices further on the sidelines. Assistant Professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communication Safiya Umoja Noble explored these issues in her new book Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism. She joins me to talk about the search engine’s impact on racism, sexism and how we understand our world.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Senate approving Mike Pompeo as the new Secretary of State, Ronny Jackson withdrawing from consideration to head the Veterans Affairs, and Trump’s shocking interview on Fox and Friends.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

