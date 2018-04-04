Wednesday, April 04, 2018

Record executive Jason Flom is the force behind top artists from Katy Perry to Kid Rock to Lorde, but he has also spent his entire adult life working on criminal justice reform. As the founding board member of the Innocence Project and the host of the Wrongful Conviction podcast, he is on the front lines of raising awareness about criminal justice issues and making change. He joins me in the studio today to talk about how he got involved in advocacy work and what he’s working on now.

From the move to Boot Pruitt to the latest in the Mueller investigation to Trump sending troops to the border, Capitol Hill is experiencing more chaos. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) joins me on the show today to discuss these issues and more.

From Capitol Hill to the states, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Trump’s plan to militarize the Mexico border, increased ICE deportations, and more. 

