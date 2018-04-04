skip to main |
Record executive Jason Flom is the force behind top
artists from Katy Perry to Kid Rock to Lorde, but he has also spent his entire
adult life working on criminal
justice reform. As the founding board member of the Innocence Project
and the host of the Wrongful Conviction
podcast, he is on the front lines of raising awareness about criminal justice
issues and making change. He joins me in the studio today to talk about how he
got involved in advocacy work and what he’s working on now.
From the move to Boot
Pruitt to the latest in the Mueller investigation to Trump sending troops to
the border, Capitol Hill is experiencing more chaos. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) joins me on the show today to discuss these
issues and more.
From Capitol Hill to
the states, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on Trump’s plan to militarize the Mexico border, increased ICE
deportations, and more.
