Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines.
As bail has grown into a $2 billion industry, bond agents have become the payday lenders of the criminal justice world, offering quick relief to desperate customers at high prices. An in-depth report in the New York Times
reveals the inner workings of the bail bond industry and the vulnerable people it exploits for profit. New York Times
national correspondent Shaila Dewan
joins me on the show today to talk about bail bonds and criminal justice.
