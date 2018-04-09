Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, what with
Pres. Trump calling for sending Troops to the border and tariffs on China. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper
in Madison, Wisconsin.
Recent Supreme Court
decisions have given corporations more rights and personhood than ever before.
While marginalized groups must continue to fight for their liberties,
businesses have been winning throughout American history. UCLA law professor Adam Winkler traces the long, secret
and shocking history of the struggle for corporate rights in his new book We
the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights. He
joins me today to talk all about the rise of corporate rights.
