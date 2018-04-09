Monday, April 09, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, what with Pres. Trump calling for sending Troops to the border and tariffs on China. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.



Recent Supreme Court decisions have given corporations more rights and personhood than ever before. While marginalized groups must continue to fight for their liberties, businesses have been winning throughout American history. UCLA law professor Adam Winkler traces the long, secret and shocking history of the struggle for corporate rights in his new book We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights. He joins me today to talk all about the rise of corporate rights.




Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.


Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:49 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 