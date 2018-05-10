In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a local enforcement race became a referendum on immigration. On Tuesday, voters decisively chose to unseat incumbent Sheriff Irwin Carmichael and chose Garry McFAdden who campaigned on a platform to push back against harsh anti-immigration policies. Editorial fellow at CityLab Alastair Boone joins me to discuss the race and the significance of immigration issues in the county.
