Thursday, May 10, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a local enforcement race became a referendum on immigration. On Tuesday, voters decisively chose to unseat incumbent Sheriff Irwin Carmichael and chose Garry McFAdden who campaigned on a platform to push back against harsh anti-immigration policies. Editorial fellow at CityLab Alastair Boone joins me to discuss the race and the significance of immigration issues in the county.

Republicans in states across the country redrew congressional districts after 2010 in an attempt to fortify their power. But now that GOP insurance policy is at risk as Democratic Party challengers are gaining ground in traditionally Republican districts. Campaign Pro Reporter at Politico Elena Schneider joins me on the show today to talk about how Democrats are overcoming gerrymandered districts around the country.

