Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps.
Friday, May 11, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has rolled back environmental protections to the detriment of all of us and exploited his office for personal gains. The Sierra Club is part of the nationwide campaign to "Boot Pruitt," and the organization has been helping to expose Pruitt through lawsuits and Freedom of Information Act Requests. Senior Attorney at the Sierra Club’s Environmental Law Program Elena Saxonhouse joins me on the show today to talk about this important work and what’s next.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with confirmation hearings for controversial CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, and the discovery of corporate and Russia-connected payments to Trump’s lawyer and Trump’s move to back out of the Iran nuclear deal. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:57 PM
