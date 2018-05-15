Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Top publications striving to include a diversity of voices end up over-representing perspectives that were never relevant, or aren’t relevant anymore. New York Magazine political writer Eric Levitz argues that the liberal media in fact can have ideological diversity without conservatives. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow sports betting, and corporate and Russia-connected interests giving money to Michael Cohen were revealed. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:03 PM
