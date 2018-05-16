Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Oregon and Nebraska held elections that will shape the field for 2018 political contests and beyond. Taking stock of the many elections, observers note that progressive candidates performed well, with women leading the pack. Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me on the show today to talk about the results and what they mean for the upcoming election.
Author Eric Poole’s second memoir Excuse Me While I Slip Into Someone More Comfortable debuted this week. He writes about his quest for stardom, and the coming of age and coming out journeys entwined with it. Traveling from his hometown of St. Louis to Los Angeles, the book traces Eric’s journeys. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s anti-immigrant remarks to the administration’s new policy to separate detained children from their families, and more.
