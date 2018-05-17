skip to main |
Noah Michelson is back! The Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at Queer Voices.
On Friday, Iowa Gov.
Kim Reynolds signed one of the country's most restrictive abortion bills into
law on Friday. The "heartbeat" bill bans abortions once the fetal
heartbeat can be detected—after just six weeks. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU
have filed a lawsuit to overturn the bill. Dr.
Meera Shah of the Physicians for Reproductive Health joins me on the show to share her medical expertise and
experiences with patients and why she and her colleagues opposes the bill.
Trump’s newly-confirmed CIA
director, Gina Haspel, has a history of torturing terror suspects at secret
prisons after 9/11 and working to cover up the evidence. Despite her
controversial track record and secrecy about her career, the Senate
Intelligence Committee endorsed her and the senate confirmed her today. Senior National Security Correspondent at The Daily Beast, Spencer Ackerman, has been reporting on her history and her claims. He joins me on
the show today to talk all about it.
