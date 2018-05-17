Thursday, May 17, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson is back! The Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
On Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed one of the country's most restrictive abortion bills into law on Friday. The "heartbeat" bill bans abortions once the fetal heartbeat can be detected—after just six weeks. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have filed a lawsuit to overturn the bill. Dr. Meera Shah of the Physicians for Reproductive Health joins me on the show to share her medical expertise and experiences with patients and why she and her colleagues opposes the bill. 
Trump’s newly-confirmed CIA director, Gina Haspel, has a history of torturing terror suspects at secret prisons after 9/11 and working to cover up the evidence. Despite her controversial track record and secrecy about her career, the Senate Intelligence Committee endorsed her and the senate confirmed her today. Senior National Security Correspondent at The Daily Beast, Spencer Ackerman, has been reporting on her history and her claims. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it. 

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:21 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 