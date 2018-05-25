Friday, May 25, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Corporate pressures have pushed the Denver Post to the breaking point, causing many of its remaining staff to leave. Twenty-one year Denver Post newsroom veteran Jason Blevins quit last month and wrote about how a hedge-fund owner is “murdering” the paper, destroying the 126 year old organization for profit and undermining its journalistic mission. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with exciting Primary Election results, Trump’s attacks on the Mueller investigation, and the cancellation of the North Korea summit.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

