Corporate
pressures have pushed the Denver Post
to the breaking point, causing many of its remaining staff to leave. Twenty-one
year Denver Post newsroom veteran Jason Blevins quit last month and wrote about how a hedge-fund owner is “murdering” the paper, destroying the 126 year
old organization for profit and undermining its journalistic mission. He joins
me on the show today to talk all about it.
