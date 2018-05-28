Monday, May 28, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

This Memorial Day, we will be airing a special best-of program for you today featuring:

Our DC special on the Supreme Court case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which will be decided in the coming weeksMichelangelo Signorile observed the opening arguments, and also spoke with David H. Gans of the Constitutional Accountability Center and Vanita Gupta of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights about the case and the future of anti-discrimination law.

Legalize It! A panel discussion about marijuana legalization efforts in the United States from the states to nationwide. Michelangelo was joined by Jake Plowden and Nelson Guerrero of the Cannibis Cultural AssociationJag Davies of the Drug Policy Alliance and Emily Dufton, author of Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Ruse of Marijuana in America


Agencies in Crisis: The U.S. Census Bureau The first edition of our new series, this panel discussion explored what’s at stake with redistricting, federal funding, research, and the upcoming Census 2020 under the Trump administration. Kenneth Prewitt, Director of the United States Census Bureau from 1998 to 2001 and Carnegie Professor of Social Affairs at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. Terri Ann Lowenthal, a Census expert and consultant and former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee. Tom Wolf, Counsel with the Brennan Center Democracy Program, focusing on redistricting issues.

We'll be back on the air live tomorrow!

We wish you a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend and want to thank the nation's military men and women who sacrificed for our country. 

