This Memorial Day, we will be airing a special best-of program for you today featuring:
Agencies in Crisis: The U.S. Census Bureau The
first edition of our new series, this panel discussion explored what’s at stake
with redistricting, federal funding, research, and the upcoming Census 2020 under
the Trump administration. Kenneth
Prewitt, Director of the United States Census Bureau from 1998 to 2001 and
Carnegie Professor of Social Affairs at Columbia University's School of
International and Public Affairs. Terri
Ann Lowenthal, a Census expert and consultant and former staff director of
the House census oversight subcommittee. Tom
Wolf, Counsel with the Brennan
Center Democracy Program, focusing on redistricting issues.
We'll be back on the air live tomorrow!
We wish you a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend and want to thank the nation's military men and women who sacrificed for our country.
