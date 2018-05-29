Trump and his
administration have been lying to the public since day one, starting with the
size of the inauguration turnout. Yet, the media has been reluctant to call out
his lying, often hedging it as “claims,” “spreading falsehoods,” or even “conspiracy
theories.” Senior writer at Shareblue EricBoehlert joins me on the show today to talk all about the media’s role and
responsibility when it comes to reporting about Trump.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|