Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump and his administration have been lying to the public since day one, starting with the size of the inauguration turnout. Yet, the media has been reluctant to call out his lying, often hedging it as “claims,” “spreading falsehoods,” or even “conspiracy theories.” Senior writer at Shareblue EricBoehlert joins me on the show today to talk all about the media’s role and responsibility when it comes to reporting about Trump.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from a judge ruling that Trump can’t block Twitter users to two clear victories for transgender rights in the courts. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

