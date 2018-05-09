Trump’s nominee for CIA
director, Gina Haspel, has a history of torturing of terror suspects at secret
prisons after 9/11 and working to cover up the evidence. Today the Senate
Intelligence Committee held a hearing to ask her about her record, positions
CIA policy and practice, and more. Independent journalist, national security
expert and EmptyWheel blog creator Marcy Wheeler joins me today to talk
about Haspel’s history and today’s hearing.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with
accusations of violence against NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman,
confirmation hearings for controversial CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, and
the discovery of corporate and Russia-connected payments to Trump’s lawyer. Helping us to make some sense of it all
is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center
for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast
she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
