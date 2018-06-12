Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The on-again, off-again North Korea-US summit officially happened earlier today in Singapore. In between photo ops, an appearance by Dennis Rodman and one-on-one talks between the two leaders, an agreement was signed, but the specifics and implementation remain unknown. Washington editor-at-large for The Atlantic Steve Clemons joins me on the show to talk all about it and more of the latest global headlines.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court allowing Ohio to purge its voter rolls to Attorney General Jeff Sessions barring domestic violence victims from applying for asylum. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
