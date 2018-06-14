skip to main |
This week, the Supreme
Court ruled to make it easier to take people off the voter rolls. The decision
upholding voter purging of over two million voters in Ohio deals a critical
blow to the National Voter Registration Act. Republicans and the Trump administration
were heavily invested in the case. Senior reporter at Mother Jones Ari Berman
joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
It’s been 17 months since the inauguration and while the resistance keeps
growing, forces are still finding ways to discriminate. The Trump
administration has appointed conservative judges, tried to ban trans military
personnel, and restricted asylum seekers. Meanwhile, anti-LGBTQ hate crimes
have been on the rise. In response, progressives have been building energy and
transforming local politics to be more inclusive than ever. Today The Michelangelo Signorile Show hosts a
panel -- “Queer in Trump’s America,” with SiriusXM family and friends Noah Michelson, Danielle-Moodie Mills
and Allyson Robinson. Tune in to hear our guests will discuss the state of LGBTQ rights and
activism in the Trump era.
