Thursday, June 14, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

This week, the Supreme Court ruled to make it easier to take people off the voter rolls. The decision upholding voter purging of over two million voters in Ohio deals a critical blow to the National Voter Registration Act. Republicans and the Trump administration were heavily invested in the case. Senior reporter at Mother Jones Ari Berman joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

It’s been 17 months since the inauguration and while the resistance keeps growing, forces are still finding ways to discriminate. The Trump administration has appointed conservative judges, tried to ban trans military personnel, and restricted asylum seekers. Meanwhile, anti-LGBTQ hate crimes have been on the rise. In response, progressives have been building energy and transforming local politics to be more inclusive than ever. Today The Michelangelo Signorile Show hosts a panel -- “Queer in Trump’s America,” with SiriusXM family and friends Noah Michelson, Danielle-Moodie Mills and Allyson Robinson. Tune in to hear our guests will discuss the state of LGBTQ rights and activism in the Trump era.

