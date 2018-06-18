Monday, June 18, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Climate change will put hundreds of thousands of homes on the coasts at risk of chronic flooding over the next 30 years, according to a new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The organization examined which coastal areas are most in jeopardy, who will be most affected, and the financial losses at stake. Policy Director at the Union of Concerned Scientists Rachel Cleetus joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened--Trump continues to blame his administration’s family separation policy on the Democrats, the Justice Department released its internal report on the Clinton email investigation, and Wisconsin flipped a congressional seat blue in a special election.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

