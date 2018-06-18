Climate change will put
hundreds of thousands of homes on the coasts at risk of chronic flooding over
the next 30 years, according to a new report from the Union of Concerned
Scientists. The organization examined which coastal areas are most in jeopardy,
who will be most affected, and the financial losses at stake. Policy Director
at the Union of Concerned Scientists Rachel
Cleetus joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened--Trump
continues to blame his administration’s family separation policy on the
Democrats, the Justice Department released its internal report on the Clinton
email investigation, and Wisconsin flipped a congressional seat blue in a
special election. John returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs
correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times
and the associate editor of The Capital
Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
