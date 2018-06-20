Today's guests:
- Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo (D-40)
- Senior Politics Reporter for HuffPost Jennifer Bendery
- Constitutional Attorney & Director of Strategic Response at the Freedom From Religion Foundation Andrew Seidel
- National Politics Reporter at ProPublica Jessica Huseman
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|