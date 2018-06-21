Mike Rogers, activist, blogger, Vice Chairman of Raw Story, and Executive Director of LGBT Netroots Connect, is guest hosting for Michelangelo today. He has got some great stuff planned for the show, so be sure to tune in and give him a call! You can also follow Mike on twitter.
Today's guests:
- Reporter for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting Aura Bogado
- Founder and editor of The New Civil Rights Movement David Badash
- Adele Stan of The American Prospect
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
