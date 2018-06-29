skip to main |
As the Mueller
investigation into Trump-Russia ties continues and intensifies, the President announced
his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin, scheduled for July 16th in
Finland. As Trump remains the subject of an ongoing investigation, he will soon
have the power to nominate a new Supreme Court justice to fill the seat of
retiring Justice Kennedy and shaping the court for decades to come. Contributing
writer to Salon the creator of the
blog Digby's Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton joins me to help
make sense of the latest stories.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Justice Kennedy resigning from the
Supreme Court, Trump’s announcement of a summit with Putin, and peaceful
protests of Trump administration officials.
Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington
correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
