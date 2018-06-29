Friday, June 29, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As the Mueller investigation into Trump-Russia ties continues and intensifies, the President announced his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin, scheduled for July 16th in Finland. As Trump remains the subject of an ongoing investigation, he will soon have the power to nominate a new Supreme Court justice to fill the seat of retiring Justice Kennedy and shaping the court for decades to come. Contributing writer to Salon the creator of the blog Digby's Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton joins me to help make sense of the latest stories.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Justice Kennedy resigning from the Supreme Court, Trump’s announcement of a summit with Putin, and peaceful protests of Trump administration officials.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:32 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 