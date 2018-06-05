Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The National Rifle Association appointed Oliver North as its new president. A former Marine who served on the National Security Council (NSC) staff under President Ronald Reagan, North was at the core of the biggest political scandal of that era—the Iran-Contra affair. Director of research at the nongovernmental National Security Archive at George Washington University Malcolm Byrne joins me today to talk about North’s history and what his appointment means today.
The comedy-driven reproductive rights organization Lady Parts Justice League is hitting the road this summer for the Vagical Mystery Tour 2018—an eight-city national comedy, music and activism tour. Comedian, Lady Parts Justice League founder and friend of the show Lizz Winstead joins me in the studio today to talk all about the endeavor and also discuss the latest news.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court ruled in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, Trump has been flexing the pardon power, and new evidence against Trump’s claims of voter fraud in New Hampshire came to light. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
