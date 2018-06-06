Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
For generations, black-owned banks were—and in some cases still are—the only option for African Americans in need of mortgages and business loans. Black-owned banks were born out of necessity and furthered by calls to action from Martin Luther King and more recent waves of activists to strengthen black institutions and invest in communities. New York City-based reporter KiaGregory wrote about the movement in the New Republic article, “Banking Black: Can divesting from America’s big financial institutions help fix racial inequality?” She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Yesterday, eight states (Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota) around the nation held elections that will shape the field for 2018 political contests and beyond. Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me on the show today to talk about the results and what they mean for the upcoming election.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with Paul Manafort accused of witness tampering, Trump dis-inviting the Eagles football team from a White House celebration, and the Supreme Court ruled in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Centerfor American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:54 PM
