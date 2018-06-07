Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A new effort to pass an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution is gaining momentum and picking up state support. Though decades after the first amendment attempt, this movement to codify equal rights for women comes at a critical time when there have been efforts to roll back women’s rights in education, health, employment, and even domestic violence. Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney is the lead sponsor of the bill and joins me on the show today to talk about advancing women’s rights.
In just one week, Trump has exploited the presidential pardon power, claimed to be above the law and added more lies to his repertoire. In “The week Trump went full dictator and no one tried to stop him,” Philadelphia Daily News columnist Will Bunch writes that “Hour by hour, lie by lie, dictate by dictate, Donald Trump is becoming an American dictator. And recent days have proved what many of us have long feared: That no one knows how to stop this.” He joins me on the show today to talk about Trump’s unchecked power.
In 2015, Emory University Philosophy Professor George Yancy penned a New York Times op-ed entitled “Dear White America” asking white Americans to confront the ways that they benefit from racism. Critics attacked Yancy in every form possible—including death threats—while supporters rallied to his side. He wrote about the blowback and ongoing ripples in the book Backlash: What Happens When We Talk Honestly about Racism in America. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.
