Friday, June 08, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Despite sinking revenues on the network’s top two pro-Trump cable shows, Fox continues to advance pro-Trump propaganda. Columnist at The American Prospect, Adele Stan, wrote about the Trump boosterism in the article "Fox News Functionally Subsidizing White House Communications." She joins me on the show to talk all about it, plus the latest real headlines.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump calling for Russia to be reinstated in the G-7, Stormy Daniels’ new lawsuit, and blue wave excitement in the Primary Elections. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is EleanorClift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
