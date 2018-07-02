Trump's attorney Michael Cohen broke his silence in a blockbuster interview this weekend with ABC News. Allegra Kirkland of Talking Points Memo joins me on the show today to discuss the latest and answer the question--Why is Trump's former lawyer ending his joint defense agreement with Trump?
