Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As Trump and Putin prepare to sit down for a summit next week, the “progress” made at the North Korea summit appears to be unraveling further. Meanwhile, the resignations of more top officials in England over Brexit are putting the nation into chaos. Plus, as Trump heads to the NATO summit, he has criticized other nations and argues that they should pay back the US. Washington editor-at-large for The Atlantic Steve Clemons joins me on the show to talk all about these and more of the latest global headlines.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from EPA head Scott Pruitt resigning to Trump announcing Brett Kavanaugh as his new pick for the Supreme Court, to more legal challenges to Trump’s family separation policy. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:30 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 