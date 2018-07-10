skip to main |
As Trump and Putin prepare
to sit down for a summit next week, the “progress” made at the North Korea
summit appears to be unraveling further. Meanwhile, the resignations of more
top officials in England over Brexit are putting the nation into chaos. Plus, as
Trump heads to the NATO summit, he has criticized other nations and argues that
they should pay back the US. Washington editor-at-large for The Atlantic Steve Clemons joins me on the show to talk all about these and more
of the latest global headlines.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
EPA head Scott Pruitt resigning to Trump announcing Brett Kavanaugh as his new
pick for the Supreme Court, to more legal challenges to Trump’s family
separation policy. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these
issues and so much more.
