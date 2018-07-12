Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
When the people of
Flint, Michigan, turned on their faucets in April 2014, the orange water
pouring out was poisoned with lead and other toxins. Through a series of
disastrous decisions, the state government had switched the city’s water
supply, and the mostly poor and African American residents suffered
tremendously for it. Detroit-based journalist Anna Clark wrote about the causes, victims and revelations of the
catastrophe in her new book The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy. She joins me on the show to talk all about
it.
Today, FBI official
Peter Strzok testified before a joint hearing of the House Judiciary and
Oversight Committees. The hearing focused on his actions during investigations
of both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump from the 2016 presidential election, and
quickly became explosive as Democrats and Republicans feuded over conspiracy
theories, accusations against the integrity of the FBI and more. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) was there and he joins
me on the show today to talk all about it.
