Hidden in the news this
week, Trump pardoned Dwight and Steven Hammond—two Oregon ranchers convicted of
deliberately setting fire to swaths of federal lands. Their convictions were
the spark that led to the violent Bundy standoff back, and this pardon sends
far-reaching political messages to those involved. Reporter for ThinkProgress Alan Pyke argues that the president is fanning a culture-war fire
to help cover up his campaign to hand wilderness to mining companies. He joins
me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump announcing his Supreme Court
nominee, the NATO summit, the explosive congressional hearing of FBI agent
Peter Strzok, 12 new indictments from the Mueller investigation. Joining me
today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about
politics and culture.
