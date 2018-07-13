Friday, July 13, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Hidden in the news this week, Trump pardoned Dwight and Steven Hammond—two Oregon ranchers convicted of deliberately setting fire to swaths of federal lands. Their convictions were the spark that led to the violent Bundy standoff back, and this pardon sends far-reaching political messages to those involved. Reporter for ThinkProgress Alan Pyke argues that the president is fanning a culture-war fire to help cover up his campaign to hand wilderness to mining companies. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump announcing his Supreme Court nominee, the NATO summit, the explosive congressional hearing of FBI agent Peter Strzok, 12 new indictments from the Mueller investigation. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  


