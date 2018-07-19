Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, July 19, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Just this week, Trump has insulted US Intelligence, attempted to walk back remarks, and reacted to the Mueller investigation’s 12 indictments of Russian military officials. Marcy Wheeler is an independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties at EmptyWheel.net. She joins me on the show today to help make sense of the latest national security news and more.
We’ve been talking a lot about collusion between Russia and Trump, but now we’re turning to another kind in the new book Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World. In this searing exposé, former Wall Street insider Nomi Prins shows how the 2007-2008 financial crisis turbo-boosted the influence of central bankers and triggered a massive shift in the world order. She joins me on the show today to discuss the economic forces at play and where things stand today.
