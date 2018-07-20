skip to main |
California has one of the most hotly contested
congressional races this fall, and the campaign between incumbent Republican
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and his Democratic challenger, Harley Rouda, is now in a
dead heat. I’m thrilled to have this exciting candidate on the show to talk all
about the race and how he wants to change things in Congress.
As we’ve been learning more about Maria Butina, the Russian agent arrested for establishing a backchannel of communication, curious ties have been emerging—including with religious groups. Journalist Katherine Stewart writes regularly about the political activities of evangelicals and other religious groups. She joins me today to talk about the connections between America’s Christian nationalists and the Russian government.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump and Putin's summit, . Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
