Mike Rogers, activist, blogger, Vice Chairman of Raw Story, and Executive Director of LGBT Netroots Connect, is guest hosting for Michelangelo today and tomorrow. He has got some great stuff planned for the show, so be sure to tune in and give him a call! You can also follow Mike on twitter.
Today's Guests:
- Media Director at Western Priorities Aaron Weiss on the Trump administration's attack on national monuments
- Writer Onnesha Roychoudhuri on her new book The Marginalized Majority: Claiming Our Power in a Post-Truth America
- Communications director of Netroots Nation and Netroots Foundation Mary Rickles on the upcoming conference
