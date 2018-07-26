Writer, host and video producer for BuzzFeed and beyond who specializes in national news, feminism/LGBTQ issues and pop culture, Alex Berg, is sitting in for Michelangelo Signorile today.
Tune in to hear her interview:
- Staff writer at The Atlantic Russell Berman on the latest political headline
- Digital campaigns manager for America’s Voice Juan Escalante on family separation and reunification
- Executive director of Equity Forward Mary Alice Carter on reproductive rights
- Managing editor of INTOmore Trish Bendix and transgender advocate, writer, and model Devin Norelle on LGBTQ stories
- Staff writer at The New Republic Emily Atkin on the media's failure to cover climate change
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|