Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
New York has been a center of protest and action throughout American history and a new book captures the movements that have taken place in the city and shaped the nation. In the new book Activist New York: A History of People, Protest, and Politics, curator and historian Steven H. Jaffe brings the Museum of the City of New York exhibition to life. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his resignation, speculation about Trump’s nomination to replace him and more. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Marcy Wheeler is an independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties. In her latest article, she writes about her own story as an example of the risk posed by GOP gamesmanship on the Mueller investigation. She details going to the FBI and providing information on a person whom she had come to believe had played a significant role in the Russian election attack on the US. She joins me on the show today to talk about her story and why she’s disclosing it to her readers.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:18 PM
