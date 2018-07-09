skip to main |
Tonight, President
Trump will announce his pick for the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice
Anthony Kennedy. Though he is a conservative, Kennedy has been instrumental in
key Supreme Court decisions for same-sex marriage and other LGBT issues, but his
replacement could be far more extreme. CEO of Lambda Legal Rachel B. Tiven
joins me on the show today to talk about the possible nominees and what to
watch for on the future of the court.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Giuliani
is contradicting Trump, Trump’s tariffs on China went into effect, and Trump
will announce his pick for Supreme Court nominee tonight. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
