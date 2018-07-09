Monday, July 09, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Tonight, President Trump will announce his pick for the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Though he is a conservative, Kennedy has been instrumental in key Supreme Court decisions for same-sex marriage and other LGBT issues, but his replacement could be far more extreme. CEO of Lambda Legal Rachel B. Tiven joins me on the show today to talk about the possible nominees and what to watch for on the future of the court.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Giuliani is contradicting Trump, Trump’s tariffs on China went into effect, and Trump will announce his pick for Supreme Court nominee tonight.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

