Writer, host and video producer for BuzzFeed and beyond who specializes in national news, feminism/LGBTQ issues and pop culture, Alex Berg, is sitting in for Michelangelo Signorile today.
Tune in to hear her interview:
- Reporter at ThinkProgress Rebekah Entralgo on 3-D printed guns
- Poet Kit Yan and musician Melissa Li on the new musical Interstate
- Editor and writer at The Daily Beast Tim Teeman on the Trump administration's new Religious Liberty Task Force
- Producer Laura Elliott on the new production of Romeo and Juliet
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|