Now that the Paul Manafort jury reached a verdict and Michael Cohen struck a plea deal, we’re digging into the latest consequences for the Mueller investigation. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel returns to the show to help make sense of it all.
