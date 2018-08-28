Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Now that the Paul Manafort jury reached a verdict and Michael Cohen struck a plea deal, we’re digging into the latest consequences for the Mueller investigation. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel returns to the show to help make sense of it all.


Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Georgia nearly disenfranchised minority voters, more details about ICE’s treatment of young detainees has emerged, and it’s time to reflect on the Paul Manafort verdict and Michael Cohen plea deal a week later. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

