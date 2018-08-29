Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show
Yesterday voters in Florida, Arizona and Oklahoma weighed in on important contests in the Primary Elections. As we get even closer to election day in November, political strategist and SiriusXM Progress guest host Joe Sudbay joins me to talk all about these latest contests and more.
The head of the Center for the National Interest said his interaction with Russian spy Marina Butina was limited, but emails and direct messages show it was closer than previously understood. Political reporter for The Daily Beast, Betsy Woodruff digs into the communications in her latest article. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
While domestic dramas dominated the news, the US negotiations with North Korea are in jeopardy, evidence emerged that Trump alienated Japan’s leader Abe, and NAFTA could soon be replaced. Washington editor-at-large for The Atlantic Steve Clemons joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
