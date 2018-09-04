Tuesday, September 04, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Join Michelangelo for an in depth discussion on the state of The Resistance in California and the ways in which both the state and the city of Los Angeles are leading the way for the country and fighting for a progressive future. 
Featuring the CEO of Los Angeles LGBT Center Lorri L. Jean, Executive Director of the California Women’s Law Center Betsy Butler, and Dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA Gary M. Segura.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center Renberg Theater - Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.

 


While Michelangelo is on his way to LA, writer, host and video producer for BuzzFeed and beyond who specializes in national news, feminism/LGBTQ issues and pop culture, Alex Berg, is sitting in today.

Tune in to hear her interview: 
Staff Attorney for Lambda Legal Sasha Buchert
Senior organizing director for Generation Progress, the youth-engagement arm of American Progress Anisha Singh
Manager of Know Your IX Sage Carson

