Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the
explosive Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings to Obama hitting the campaign
trail for Democrats. John returns to the show today to talk all about these
issues and whole lot more, John is The
Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Capitol Hill and Trump
are still reeling from the anonymous New
York Times op-ed by a senior White House administrator that criticized the
president and asserted that multiple people in the administration are working
to “resist” Trump by mitigating his worst impulses. The Editor of Right Wing Watch and columnist for The American Prospect Adele Stan joins me on the show to talk
all about it and other headlines.
