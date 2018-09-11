We've been talking a lot about Rep. Ron DeSantis, the GOP nominee running for Governor of Florida, who backs Trump, has spoken at far right-wing conferences and insulted his opponent Andrew Gillum. Digital Campaigns Manager for America's Voice and America's Voice Education Fund Juan Escalante whites about how the candidate's choice of a Latina running mate is a pathetic attempt at pandering. He joins me on the show to discuss the Florida race and more.
Last year, Facebook announced that it would partner with The Weekly Standard, a conservative magazine, to “fact check” news articles that are shared on Facebook. The Weekly Standard brought its third-party “fact-checking” power to bear against ThinkProgress on Monday, when the outlet determined a ThinkProgress story about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was “false.” Justice editor for ThinkProgress Ian Millhiser wrote that article and breaks down how this censorship effort overreached and joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Kavanaugh hearings wrapped up, anti-choice judges in Missouri were activated, and exciting Primary Elections have shed light on the midterms. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|